Roundup: Jack Dorsey Looks Rough in Interview, Cubs Fans Are Anxious, New Motorola Razr

Camille Kostek … Hotel dishwasher awarded $21 million (she’ll probably collect about $500k) after her boss made her work Sundays … Dana White still doesn’t like Ariel Helwani … Three cats in Wyoming have been diagnosed with Bubonic Plague … 50-pound tumor removed from Idaho woman … Old people are buying young people’s blood for $8,000 a liter … “Japan’s robot hotel lays off half the robots after they created more work for humans” … Alabama athletic department made nearly $200 million … Prince Philip, 97, flips Range Rover, walks away unscathed … The Motorola Razr is getting re-released and it’s super expensive … “How a notorious art heist led to the discovery of 6 fake Mona Lisas” … Feels like it’ll be long airport security lines caused by TSA workers calling out that gets the public to demand the government shutdown comes to an end.

Cubs fans are getting impatient with ownership not spending money this offseason; Tom Ricketts says that’s “misguided” [Sun-Times]

“Inside the GM plant where nooses and ‘whites-only’ signs hung” [CNN]

A wide-ranging interview with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, which wasn’t very flattering to him [Huff Post]

Explaining the teachers’ strike in LA [New Yorker]

Albert Breer on how the four remaining NFL teams were built [SI.com]

5 best landing spots for Marc Gasol [Bleacher Report]

Is Mariano Rivera going to be the first unanimous first ballot baseball Hall of Famer ever? [Yahoo]

Chargers intend to extend Philip Rivers [ESPN]

John Wick 3 trailer is out!

Mike Tyson X Joe Rogan

Bill Burr discusses Louis CK’s leaked set