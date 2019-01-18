VIDEO: Ja Morant Is At It Again

Ja Morant, the Murray State standout who will beat your favorite team in the NCAA Tournament, loves to do the dunks that people feel in their chests. He did another one last night in a Racers’ victory over Eastern Illinois.

ESPN hit the nail on the head by promptly putting together this highlight package proving Morant is the most exciting player in the country not named Zion Williamson.

Morant has been pogo-sticking his way up mock drafts as well as teams notice the 6-foot-3 guard’s impressive athleticism and production. If you don’t know the name, learn the name.