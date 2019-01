For weeks, the full power of the American media has been focused on finding an answer to one question: Did Marshawn Lynch really light a blunt on Al Davis’ eternal flame?

Using the torch to then light up himself hahahahaha pic.twitter.com/GpqumNHTdS — David Valencia 🐍 (@Raider_David) December 26, 2018

Bill Maher finally got the answer, which is, “Of course he did.”

A true freedom lover patriot.