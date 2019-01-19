How Can the New Orleans Saints Win Without Ben Watson?

FS1’s Skip Bayless has been high on the New Orleans Saints all year, picking them to get to the Super Bowl. But with the NFC Championship Game just 24 hours away, that’s all changed. Bayless is now predicting the Los Angeles Rams will pull the upset on road turf.

Among the reasons? Saints tight end Ben Watson, who won’t be available.

Before the season, I picked the Saints to get to the SBowl … and now I don't love their chances, even at home. No Ben Watson. Rams now have the hottest back in CJ Anderson. Still, I'll hang in with Brees over Goff. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 19, 2019

This is an intriguing wrinkle. New Orleans will still Drew Brees, Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, and Mark Ingram — all bigger offensive names than Watson. The veteran tight end hauled in 35 passes for 400 yards and two scores during the regular season. He was targeted once last week against Philadelphia and hasn’t caught more than three passes in a game since October.

With Watson out, Josh Hill will get the reps. He snagged three passes last week and 16 in the regular season. Something very new — and potentially very significant — to keep your eye on.