Marcus Smart Charges at DeAndre' Bembry, Gets Ejected

NBA

Marcus Smart was ejected tonight after having to be held back by his teammates, the officials, and members of the Hawks while trying to charge straight at DeAndre' Bembry.

Can’t do that in the NBA.

