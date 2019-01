After being “clobbered” by Joel Embiid at the end of a transition play, Russell Westbrook looked like he had bad intentions:

Russell Westbrook has to be held back from going after Joel Embiid after collision under basket pic.twitter.com/UZYS4KZZmH — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 19, 2019

From my view, this certainly looks like an overreaction on the part of Westbrook as there does not appear to be any evidence this collision was by the design of Embiid.