VIDEO: Russell Westbrook and Joel Embiid Are Very Much Not Cool

There was a workplace incident in today’s NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers. Joel Embiid collided with Russell Westbrook and a fracas nearly ensued before cooler heads prevailed.

Russell Westbrook has to be held back from going after Joel Embiid after collision under basket pic.twitter.com/UZYS4KZZmH — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 19, 2019

Westbrook appeared to calm down, perhaps realizing that he overreacted to the situation, and the Thunder went on to win thanks to a clutch shot by Paul George.

Turns out … no. Westbrook is very much not over it as his NSFW language makes clear.

Russell Westbrook on the foul from Joel Embiid, and then asked if they are “cool.” (Warning: language): pic.twitter.com/7i0ahyEFTH — Royce Young (@royceyoung) January 20, 2019

Westbrook was then asked a little later to elaborate on not being cool with Embiid and said, “Go home bro.” — Royce Young (@royceyoung) January 20, 2019

So what does this all mean, besides more HR paperwork for someone in the league’s office? Remains to be seen. One can only imagine how aggrieved Westbrook would be if he’d been the victim of a dirty play.

