Roger Federer, one of the greatest tennis players of all time, did some practice at the Australian Open on Saturday. He brought his equipment, but forgot a vital element. His badge. And a hard-working security guard who takes his job very seriously, wasn’t about to bend the rules for a Roger Federer-looking guy.

One can never be too careful.

Federer, to his credit, was relaxed about the whole thing and waited patiently for someone to vouch for his access.