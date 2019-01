NOOO Lonzo Ball DOWN 🚨 Lonzo ROLLS ankle n does NOT get up 😣 pic.twitter.com/zWiRvuINCl — VERSACEBOYENT (@VersaceBoyEnt2) January 20, 2019

Lonzo Ball appeared to injure his ankle during the third quarter of this evening’s Lakers game against the Rockets. He was carried off by teammates and could not put any weight on his legs. Hopefully, it is not as bad as it looks.

The Lakers have been riddled with injuries; they’ve been missing LeBron James and Rajon Rondo for several weeks now. This post will be updated if there is new information.