Video: Baker Mayfield 'Mistakenly' Says 'Anything is Better Than Hue'

Appearing with Cooper Manning on FOX, Baker Mayfield let the world know he loves “kitchens” (hmm). Oh, and he accidentally said, “anything is better than Hue.”

Just a simple mistake, folks.

