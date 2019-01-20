Video: Baker Mayfield 'Mistakenly' Says 'Anything is Better Than Hue'

Appearing with Cooper Manning on FOX, Baker Mayfield let the world know he loves “kitchens” (hmm). Oh, and he accidentally said, “anything is better than Hue.”
Just a simple mistake, folks.
Appearing with Cooper Manning on FOX, Baker Mayfield let the world know he loves “kitchens” (hmm). Oh, and he accidentally said, “anything is better than Hue.”
Just a simple mistake, folks.
The stadium was literally crumbling.
The final weekend of the NFL Playoffs before the Super Bowl gives us the two conference championship games, and the deciding matchup in the (…)Partner Content: fuboTV
Could there be a changing of the guard this weekend, when the OG Tom Brady steps foot into Arrowhead Stadium for his 8th consecutive (…)
At that point, he’ll deserve it. Perhaps he already does.
Barcelona will see out Week 20 of La Liga at home to Leganes, who beat Real Madrid in their most recent outing but were nonetheless ousted (…)Partner Content: fuboTV
Smart erupted on Saturday, and it worked out nicely for the Celtics.
Comments