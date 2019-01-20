Huge Money on Patriots Swings Super Bowl 53 Odds Two Points in Nine Minutes

The New England Patriots are going back to the Super Bowl where they will face the Los Angeles Rams.

As soon as the Patriots secured their victory, the Westgate Superbook’s Jeff Sherman posted their Super Bowl odds, which opened with the Rams as a 1-point favorite.

NFL Super Bowl LIII

at Atlanta, Georgia Sunday, February 3, 2019 3:30 pm pacific

New England Patriots 58

Los Angeles Rams -1 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) January 21, 2019

But, just nine minutes later, Sherman posted again. This time, the Pats were now favored.

NFL Super Bowl LIII

at Atlanta, Georgia Sunday, February 3, 2019 3:30 pm pacific

New England Patriots -1

Los Angeles Rams 59 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) January 21, 2019

From the guys I follow in Vegas, I’m hearing that a ton of sharp money came in on New England as soon as the line was posted, which caused it to move 2 whole points in just nine minutes!

My initial thoughts are this: If you like the Pats (I do), bet them now. I honestly wouldn’t be surprised at all if that line keeps going up. I can see it settling at -2.5 when it is all said and done. Either way, I can’t wait to hear about the monster bets that came in to cause this shift over the next two weeks.

Hate them or love them, it is time to give Tom Brady and the Co. their due. This will be their third SB appearance in a row, and their fourth in five seasons. Wow.