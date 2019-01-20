Jimmy Buffett Dropped the Mic After National Anthem Performance

NFL USA Today Sports

Jimmy Buffett, a long-time New Orleans Saints fan and noted margarita enthusiast, sang the national anthem before today’s NFC Championship Game. He finished off his performance with a dramatic mic drop, before heading off to root for his buddy Sean Payton.

