VIDEO: Marcus Peters Running to Sean Payton Postgame Leads to Large Heated Scrum

The next chapter of the rivalry between Marcus Peters and Sean Payton has begun. After the Saints lost in devastating fashion in the NFC Championship Game to the Rams, Peters ran across the field to Payton which led to a scuffle between players on both teams.

