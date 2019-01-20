VIDEO: Marcus Peters Running to Sean Payton Postgame Leads to Large Heated Scrum

The next chapter of the rivalry between Marcus Peters and Sean Payton has begun. After the Saints lost in devastating fashion in the NFC Championship Game to the Rams, Peters ran across the field to Payton which led to a scuffle between players on both teams.
Latest Leads
9m
Los Angeles Bar Goes Absolutely Wild for Rams' Game-Winning Field Goal
Turn your speakers up.
27m
Nickell Robey-Coleman Admits He Committed Pass Interference On Controversial Play
At least he’s admitting it.
1hr
Sean Payton Already Talked to League Office About Refs: 'They Blew the Call'
Brutal for Saints fans.
1hr
2hr
New England Patriots vs. Kansas City Chiefs Live Stream: NFL Playoffs Live Preview, How to Watch AFC Championship Online, TV Channel, Kickoff Time
Could there be a changing of the guard this weekend, when the OG Tom Brady steps foot into Arrowhead Stadium for his 8th consecutive (…)
3hr
Saints Fans Are So Loud They're Destroying the Superdome
The stadium was literally crumbling.
3hr
4hr
4hr
5hr
Comments