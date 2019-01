Unless you are watching the NFC Championship Game with the sound off – like real football savants – you will understand my frustration with the extremely annoying, unjustifiable whistle sound coming from the crowd.

At this time, it is unclear how many subjects are responsible for this unavoidable annoyance that is altering my football watching experience.

Someone has to go get that whistle out of the crowd. It’s driving me nuts. @NFLonFOX — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 20, 2019

Why aren't the #saints being penalized for that fan blowing a whistle every 2 seconds? — Kevin Cook (@1CrimsonCookie) January 20, 2019

Do you get your money back if you’re sitting next to the guy with the whistle? Enough already — Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) January 20, 2019

Make the ref whistle in the crowd stop! — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) January 20, 2019

It could be this “super fan,” who got a feature story on him and is known as the “Whistle Monsta.”