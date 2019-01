Following the controversial no-call that likely would have sent the Saints to the Super Bowl, the leader of the beneficiaries, Sean McVay, opened up about his thoughts on the way the game was called:

McVay: “The one thing I respect about the refs today is they let the guys play.” — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) January 21, 2019

If there was anything that could upset the Saints and their fans more right now, it was probably that.

I am going to guess that if the roles were reversed, McVay would not be respecting this level of letting the guys play:

But that is just a guess.