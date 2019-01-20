The Breakdown: the Coolness of Patrick Mahomes

In The Breakdown series, former college coach Brian Letscher interviews long-time NFL coordinator, Cam Cameron, about the traits and training habits that make today’s NFL stars so spectacular. Today’s subject: Patrick Mahomes.

Letscher: How strong is his arm, comparatively speaking?

Cameron: When I was at LSU, we played Texas Tech in the bowl game. We beat ‘em but we never stopped Mahomes. He was unbelievable then and is better now. In terms of his arm, a big factor is he has the second highest spin rate in the NFL, behind, ironically, Tom Brady. Which allows it to cut through the air faster and more accurately. So when you’re talking about cold weather games, it’s hugely important – places like Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Chicago, New England. Second, his ability to throw with velocity from a variety of body and arm positions is also hugely impressive. No doubt he’s got a huge arm. However, velocity without accuracy means nothing. Mahomes is very accurate on all kinds of balls. Just watch that Andy Reid Punt, Pass and Kick contest – Andy throws the ball a mile but it goes as far right as it does straight. Mahomes is much better.

Letscher: He’s a second-year pro. What else makes it possible for him to play this well?

Cameron: One, great chemistry between Reid and Mahomes. He trusts his coach and the other QB’s in the room. The QB’s are a great room, collectively. And if you have three guys in a room, you can’t have one goofball. It throws off the whole room. They have the most information about the game plan of any player on the field and Mahomes knows exactly what Reid wants to do and what matchups they are attacking and how all their shifts and movements affect the coverage. Mahomes is extremely bright, he’s handling a nuanced offense and doing it very well. But maybe the biggest thing? His life experience has basically made him immune to pressure. Being around professional baseball players as a player’s son is different than being a coaches’ son. They understand a locker room and how it operates best and how to handle adversity and stay calm. Mahomes heart rate stays low no matter what is going on.

Letscher: How has he improved in the last 12 weeks?

Cameron: Footwork. Plain and simple. He came out of college with average and almost random footwork but that doesn’t work in the NFL. Andy has defined his footwork and tied it in to the route package as well as the coverage. His footwork is much more consistent and also now fits the timing and rhythm of the play call. Plus, and this is a biggie, he’s learned how to “settle” a bit as well. Meaning, if the timing of the play is off for whatever reason, he can settle his feet – just a half-second pause – and wait for a window to open up and still get the ball there accurately. That’s big in the NFL.

Letscher: What does he have to do against New England?

Cameron: The key for him is to continue to throw completions, even if it’s two yards here, five yards there. Don’t try to get it all in big chunks. Get a rhythm, keep the clock moving and keep Tom Brady off the field. Don’t get greedy, throw completions. Don’t get impatient. Because New England, that’s when they make you pay. He’s gotta be willing to throw for 150 yards if that means they’re going to win.

Letscher: Some possible ways to stop Mahomes?

Cameron: Well, I’m sure the Patriots will have so me interesting things to throw at him. In the past, they’ve done things like take the defensive end to the boundary, stunt him inside and bait Mahomes to scramble into the boundary where they will play a cloud corner and twist the DT out as well as mirror him with an ILB. That’s one I’ve seen before that’s effective. Now, it leaves you vulnerable to the screen game to the field and some other things but it’s worked for NE before. Also, if it’s windy, over 25 mph, NE will play Bump and Run and make you throw the fade, knowing the wind will take it.

Letscher: If he has a weakness in his game, it’s…?

Cameron: Honestly, we don’t know yet. He’s never been in an AFC Championship game or Super Bowl to find those things out and he’s just played so well in so many different situations all year. If anything, maybe he tried to do too much at a point this season but he learned quickly. He’s seems to be able to do it all. Mahomes is the Steph Curry of the NFL. His biggest test will be if NE can take long drives and keep him off the field. Can Mahomes execute with minimal reps and no real chance to build a rhythm in a high stakes game? We’re about to find out.