The Chiefs had the Patriots stopped on a drive midway through the fourth quarter, when a flag came in late for roughing the passer on defensive end Chris Jones:

While Jones’ hand does graze Tom Brady’s head, nearly the same exact thing went uncalled earlier in the game on the other side with Patrick Mahomes. The Patriots would go on to score a touchdown at the end of the drive, capped by a Sony Michel run.

If the Chiefs do not come back, expect to hear more about this call.