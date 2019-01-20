VIDEO: Refs Missed Blatant Pass Interference Call on Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman

In an NFL-season altering decision, the refs did not flag Nickell Robey-Coleman for pass interference on this play. He clearly got there early, and also went helmet-to-helmet on Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis.

If this had been called PI, the Saints would’ve been able to run the clock down to expiration for a game-winning chipshot field goal. Instead, they had to kick there, the Rams got the ball, and mounted a field goal drive to force overtime.

Now, the refs also missed a facemask call on the Saints in the Rams’ previous drive, where Jared Goff was grabbed, but that was not nearly as egregious as this missed call.

UPDATE: After winning in overtime, the Rams are headed to the Super Bowl. This call will be discussed in New Orleans for perpetuity.

UPDATE II: Sean Payton already talked to the NFL about the call.