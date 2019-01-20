NFL USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Tony Romo Kept Correctly Predicting What the Pats Would Do

Tony Romo, ever since he became an announcer for CBS, has had the answer key for what offenses are going to do before they do it. He was putting that skill on display throughout the AFC Championship game — and as overtime ratcheted up, so did he. Here were two calls he made on Patriots third downs, that went for conversions to Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski.

