Jared Goff has led his Los Angeles Rams to Super Bowl LIII, where he will square off with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. But that’s not the only great thing he’s got going in his life, he’s reportedly dating drop-dead gorgeous model Christen Harper.

Sports Gossip is reporting that Ms. Harper and Goff are an item.

So yeah, it doesn’t suck to be Jared Goff right now.

Here’s a look at Christen Harper’s amazing Instagram page: