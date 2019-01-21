Fletcher Cox Rebuts Report About ‘Selfish’ And ‘Egotistical’ Carson Wentz

A few Philadelphia Eagles won’t stand and watch while quarterback Carson Wentz’s reputation gets trashed.

Wentz’s behavior came into question on Monday following a report from the Philly Voice’s Joseph Santoliquito, who wrote about Wentz’s selfishness, bullying of offensive coordinator Mike Groh and freelancing in the Eagles’ offensive system.

Here’s how defensive lineman Fletcher Cox and offensive lineman Brandon Brooks reacted to that report.

Wentz’s season ended early when he suffered a fracture to his back in 2018. Before the injury, he was statistically brilliant, completing 69.6 percent of his passes for 3,074 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions. But somehow, the Eagles were struggling under Wentz’s leadership, and went 5-6 during Wentz’s starts. Nick Foles started the season from Weeks 1 to 3 and took over for Wentz from Week 15 until Philly lost in the playoffs amid another improbable run.

Here’s what Santoliquito wrote about the Eagles’ apparently explosive situation.