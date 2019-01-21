Fletcher Cox Rebuts Report About ‘Selfish’ And ‘Egotistical’ Carson Wentz

A few Philadelphia Eagles won’t stand and watch while quarterback Carson Wentz’s reputation gets trashed.
Wentz’s behavior came into question on Monday following a report from the Philly Voice’s Joseph Santoliquito, who wrote about Wentz’s selfishness, bullying of offensive coordinator Mike Groh and freelancing in the Eagles’ offensive system.
Here’s how defensive lineman Fletcher Cox and offensive lineman Brandon Brooks reacted to that report.
Wentz’s season ended early when he suffered a fracture to his back in 2018. Before the injury, he was statistically brilliant, completing 69.6 percent of his passes for 3,074 yards, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions. But somehow, the Eagles were struggling under Wentz’s leadership, and went 5-6 during Wentz’s starts. Nick Foles started the season from Weeks 1 to 3 and took over for Wentz from Week 15 until Philly lost in the playoffs amid another improbable run.
Here’s what Santoliquito wrote about the Eagles’ apparently explosive situation.
His aw-shucks, overgrown-Opie-from-Mayberry routine plays well with the local and national media. Indeed, sources describe Wentz as “incredibly hard working,” “determined,” and “highly intelligent.” But the true Wentz is more nuanced and complicated, with sources describing him as “selfish,” “uncompromising,” “egotistical,” one who plays “favorites” and doesn’t like to be “questioned,” one who needs to “practice what he preaches” and fails “to take accountability.”
…. The glaring difference is that Foles, every source stated, would go through progressions within the offense — exactly how it was designed to run — and hit the open receiver, regardless of who it was or where they were on the field. Wentz only saw, it seemed, one receiver the majority of the season: Zach Ertz. This understandably frustrated the rest of the offense, considering other receivers were open downfield. To stop the Eagles in 2018 under Wentz was rather easy: Stop No. 86.
