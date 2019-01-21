Could the Pass Have Been Intercepted on Controversial Rams-Saints Play?

The New Orleans Saints would have been in the position to kick a short game-winning field goal with precious few seconds remaining had the officials seen a blatant pass-interference infraction on Rams’ Nickell Robey-Coleman. They didn’t, and Los Angeles is moving onto the Super Bowl.

The play will go down as one of the worst missed calls in NFL history, considering the circumstances. There’s little left to say in that department. But a new, fan-shot video of the play brings up a different topic.

Had Robey-Coleman played the ball instead of the man, would he have been able to intercept the pass? Would he have been able to take it the other way for a touchdown?

Was thinking yesterday that perhaps TV made the blantant non-called pass interference more clear to see. Nope, it was impossible to miss from any angle (via @drew_benitez) pic.twitter.com/f66Rj6i50N — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 21, 2019

Anyone else believing he could have easily picked this off and, with some nimble footwork, gone 90 yards for a stunning pick-six or have the day’s conspiracy theories and controversy’s ruined my brain?

One thing’s for sure: a lot of people would be a lot happier if Robey-Coleman had tried to catch the pass instead of delivering a flagrantly illegal hit.