VIDEO: Did Mike Francesa Think the Todd Gurley Meme Was Real???
By: Ryan Glasspiegel | 32 minutes ago
Pretty quickly after the Rams beat the Saints, Todd Gurley put a photoshopped meme up on his Instagram page showing him exchanging jerseys with the official. Mike Francesa sure appears to think that actually happened:
Francesa later clarified:
What a time to be alive.
