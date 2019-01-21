USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Did Mike Francesa Think the Todd Gurley Meme Was Real???

VIDEO: Did Mike Francesa Think the Todd Gurley Meme Was Real???

Media

VIDEO: Did Mike Francesa Think the Todd Gurley Meme Was Real???

Pretty quickly after the Rams beat the Saints, Todd Gurley put a photoshopped meme up on his Instagram page showing him exchanging jerseys with the official. Mike Francesa sure appears to think that actually happened:

Francesa later clarified:

What a time to be alive.

, Media

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home