VIDEO: Did Mike Francesa Think the Todd Gurley Meme Was Real???

Pretty quickly after the Rams beat the Saints, Todd Gurley put a photoshopped meme up on his Instagram page showing him exchanging jerseys with the official. Mike Francesa sure appears to think that actually happened:

Mike Francesa is highly outraged over Todd Gurley exchanging jerseys with the referee yesterday. 😂 pic.twitter.com/4cv2Q27Eb9 — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) January 21, 2019

Francesa later clarified:

During the commercial, Big Mike learned that he got got. pic.twitter.com/EoFIoaO7q7 — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) January 21, 2019

What a time to be alive.