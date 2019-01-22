Jon Gruden Wants To Draft Kyler Murray So Bad, You Can Just Tell

Kyler Murray is a little fast guy, which isn’t the kind of guy that traditionally succeeds at quarterback in the NFL.

But Raiders coach Jon Gruden doesn’t care anymore. He wants to draft Murray so bad he can barely stop himself from saying it.

Gruden: now that I’ve seen what Drew Brees has done and what Russell Wilson has done and Kyler Murray at Oklahoma, I’ve put all the old prototypes at QB away. #SeniorBowl — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) January 22, 2019

Gruden is coaching the Senior Bowl, which is a good opportunity for NFL coaches to evaluate college seniors, and for reporters to track down those coaches and ask them questions.

Usually it’s a bunch of soft-feature type stuff, and this more or less qualifies as that too. But it does show how fast things change in the NFL. Smallish Baker Mayfield has a great year, Patrick Mahomes takes the Chiefs to the AFC championship running the Air Raid, and now suddenly it doesn’t matter how big the quarterback is.

That’s not snark. Murray could step into the NFL, run the same offense he ran at Oklahoma, and probably put up numbers that would have won him an MVP award the last time Gruden was coaching the Raiders.

One problem, though.