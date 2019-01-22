MLB USA Today Sports

Mariano Rivera Is The First Unanimous Selection To The Baseball Hall Of Fame

Mariano Rivera Is The First Unanimous Selection To The Baseball Hall Of Fame

MLB

Mariano Rivera Is The First Unanimous Selection To The Baseball Hall Of Fame

Mariano Rivera is officially a member of the Baseball Hall of Famer, and like most of his career, he’s produced a remarkable accomplishment along the way. The long-time New York Yankees closer has become the first unanimous Hall of Fame selection in baseball history.

Rivera played 19 seasons, all as a member of the Yankees. He Is baseball’s all-time leader in saves (652), ERA+ (205)  and games finished (952). For his career, he posted a record of 82-60, with a 2.21 ERA, a 1.00 WHIP, with 1,173 strikeouts in 1,115 innings. He was a 13-time All-Star and helped the Yankees win five World Series titles. He was also the World Series MVP in 1999.

Rivera is almost universally recognized as the greatest closer of all-time, and for a good reason.

, , , MLB

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More MLB
Home