Mariano Rivera Is The First Unanimous Selection To The Baseball Hall Of Fame

Mariano Rivera is officially a member of the Baseball Hall of Famer, and like most of his career, he’s produced a remarkable accomplishment along the way. The long-time New York Yankees closer has become the first unanimous Hall of Fame selection in baseball history.

The drama of #HOF Election Day 2019: We have unanimity. The greatest closer of all time, Mariano Rivera, is the first unanimous Hall of Famer. How fitting. The perfect closer becomes the perfect Hall of Famer — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) January 22, 2019

Holy %#*&. Never thought anyone would be unanimous. — keithlaw (@keithlaw) January 22, 2019

Rivera played 19 seasons, all as a member of the Yankees. He Is baseball’s all-time leader in saves (652), ERA+ (205) and games finished (952). For his career, he posted a record of 82-60, with a 2.21 ERA, a 1.00 WHIP, with 1,173 strikeouts in 1,115 innings. He was a 13-time All-Star and helped the Yankees win five World Series titles. He was also the World Series MVP in 1999.

Rivera is almost universally recognized as the greatest closer of all-time, and for a good reason.