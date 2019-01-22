Southwest Airlines Has a Lot to Learn About NFL Relocation and Fan Loyalty

Southwest Airlines ventured into the “let’s send a cheeky tweet to try to act cool” territory. It did not go well. The tweet has since been deleted, after a significant outcry from St. Louis.

Southwest thinks people in STL still care about the Rams. #superbowl pic.twitter.com/DrKxgcd87R — Neal Stewart (@NealStewart) January 21, 2019

Some things you can joke about, or make a comment about without realizing the true implications. Other things are far more serious, like a sports team changing addresses. Also, if this tweet is serious and just passing along info, that means that someone at Southwest Airlines decided that they needed to add extra flights from St. Louis to Atlanta because of the rush of fans wanting to attend the game.