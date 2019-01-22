Tiger Woods Prop Bets for Return at Torrey Pines

Tiger Woods is making his return to the PGA Tour this week at Torrey Pines in the Farmers Insurance Open. We’ve already written about how Tiger could climb from 12th in the world rankings back into the top 10 for the first time since 2014.

Woods will need to be on his game if he wants to make a move into the top 10 as there are so many golfers that are already playing well this season and are eager to make their mark on the Tour.

Odds via BetDSI Sportsbook

Will Tiger Woods make the cut?

Yes -170

No +140

Will Tiger Woods finish in the top 5?

Yes +400

No -650

Will Tiger Woods finish in the top 10?

Yes +200

No -265

Tiger Woods highest score on any hole

Over 6.5 (-130)

Under 6.5 (+100)

Tiger Woods lowest score (18 holes) on North Course

Over 70.5 (-120)

Under 70.5 (-110)

Tiger Woods lowest score (18 holes) on South Course

Over 71.5 (-110)

Under 71.5 (-120)

Tiger Woods cumulative score for The Undertow (Holes 2, 3, 4 on North Course)

Over 11 (+100)

Under 11 (-130)

Tiger Woods full tournament FIR (must make cut)

Over 56.5 percent (-110)

Under 56.5 percent (-120)

Will Tiger Woods hold an overnight lead? (Thursday-Saturday)

Yes +500

No -900

Will Tiger Woods win a major in 2019?

Yes +250

No -325

Tiger Woods Official World Golf Ranking on Monday, April 15

Over 12.5 (-140)

Under 12.5 (+110)

Tiger Woods Official World Golf Ranking on January 1, 2020

Over 20.5 (-115)

Under 20.5 (-115)