Torrey Smith Runs Up the Score on His Kid in Madden

Torrey Smith easily racked up triple figures in a recent game of Madden against his son. He posted a short clip of the destruction with the score sitting 120-22 in the game’s final minute. Smith did this for two reasons. First, the Panthers were laying 99 points at the virtual sportsbook. And, more importantly, to teach the kid a lesson.

My kids will know what it’s like to fail and never quit. There are some positives in video games 🤷🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/IfTOc5Z15w — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) January 21, 2019

Allow me, a somewhat involved father myself, to lean right into the potential blowback here and applaud Smith for his efforts. Learning to deal with disappointment is an important lesson. No matter how many times you let your kid win in Candyland, there will be some huffing and puffing when they lose. One may as well go all-in and win with some style points.

Coping with sports-based failure is how you get a well-adjusted person as opposed to well, this:

Everyone gets 1 TV in their life pic.twitter.com/ZIGt87biRT — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 21, 2019

Free suggestion to the younger Smith: ball control offense. Milk that clock next time and try to make it look respectable.