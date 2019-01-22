VIDEO: Give Corey Brewer The Defensive Player of the Year Award

Stopping James Harden is a tall task. It requires creative thinking. Philadelphia’s Corey Brewer decided to just go for it last night in a blowout victory over Houston. The savvy veteran picked Harden up 90 feet from the hoop, got in his grill, and continued to play hard-nosed defense after the scoring machine fell to the ground.

Who doesn’t love Corey Brewer! pic.twitter.com/ROO1l8TAUt — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 22, 2019

This type of behavior in a pickup run is likely to result in a physical confrontation and, potentially, losing one’s gym membership. But in the NBA, it’s just gamesmanship.

Did it work?

No. Harden poured in 37 points despite sitting out the fourth quarter. Back to the drawing board, defenders. While this was hilarious, it wasn’t effective.