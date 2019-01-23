4 Thoughts on 2019 WWE Royal Rumble Gambling Odds

The Royal Rumble sneaks up on us every year between Championship Sunday and the Super Bowl, and this year is no difference. The Rumble is my favorite WWE event of the year, because it kicks off WrestleMania season where the stakes just feel higher for a few months, and I just love the anticipation that anyone from WWE history past, present, or future’s music could hit during the battle royal.

While it’s hard to find anywhere that will take legit action on them, the gambling odds are also interesting to me every year. Evaluating the odds for the Rumble (men at the top of the page, women at the bottom of the page), via CG Technology oddsmaker Jason Simbal, here are some of my thoughts:

1) Kenny Omega sticks out like a sore thumb: He’s on there because anything can happen, although this would qualify as a MAJOR surprise to me, because all indications have been that he will be joining his Elite cohorts Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks in the upstart AEW promotion. I’d be borderline astonished if he showed up at the Rumble.

2) CM Punk ain’t walking through that door.

3) Seth Rollins, despite being odds-on favorite, is UNDERvalued. Once you’ve been paying enough attention to WWE over the years, you can see how they leave bread crumbs in their storytelling. Rollins has been cutting babyface promos that you can see as being a setup for him to eventually take down Brock Lesnar, he dropped the intercontinental title in a triple threat match where he wasn’t the one pinned, and he beat Drew McIntyre — whom Vince McMahon and co. are clearly grooming to be a Next Big Thing — cleanly on Raw on Monday. I think Rollins should be even odds versus the field.

4) A draw between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch would be pretty cool. The reason the odds favor Charlotte as opposed to the white hot Becky is that The Man has her own title match against Asuka already on Sunday. Given that WWE sure seems to be on a collision course with Charlotte, Becky, and Ronda Rousey in a triple-threat match to possibly main event WrestleMania 35, a draw at the Rumble would be an interesting way to get us there.