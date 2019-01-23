Cole Beasley Rips Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones as Reason Why He Didn’t Get Ball More

Dallas Cowboy’s WR Cole Beasley took to Twitter last night to air out some frustrations. According to Beasley, the front office (i.e., Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones) dictate the target share in Dallas.

Honestly, the front office pushes who they want to get the ball to. I haven’t been a huge priority in that regard. Maybe that will change but I’m not sure. More balls come my way in 2 minute drill where nothing is planned. https://t.co/ioih9BJJv1 — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) January 22, 2019

Beasley has been with Dallas for seven seasons, and caught 65 passes for 672 yards and three touchdowns in 2018. But, his target share dipped after the team traded for Amari Cooper from the Oakland Raiders. Beasley was fourth on the team in targets Week 9 on, behind Cooper, Ezekiel Elliott, and rookie Michael Gallup.

Beasley, who is due to become a free agent this March, also said his role will be more important than money to him moving forward.

Utilization is more important than money. https://t.co/qP8XoR6uBu — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) January 22, 2019

I can’t wait to see him blowup next season on the New England Patriots.