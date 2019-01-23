Donovan Mitchell on His Season, Dunk Contest Decision, and the Jazz Being the Hunted vs the Hunters This Season

Editor’s note: Access to Donovan Mitchell for the following podcast was arranged through BODYARMOR.
Donovan Mitchell, star guard for the Utah Jazz, joined me for a fun Q & A to discuss the following:
- Why he gives away his shoes to kids (:45).
- How his deal with BODYARMOR Sports Drink came about (1:47).
- His shoe deal with Adidas (4:19).
- His thought process on not participating in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest (6:20).
- How this season has been different for him and the Jazz being the “hunted” instead of the “hunters” (7:20).
- Are the Golden State Warriors more vulnerable this year (9:00)?
- How LeBron James’ move to the Los Angeles Lakers has affected the Western Conference (10:17).
