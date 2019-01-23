NBA USA Today Sports

Donovan Mitchell on His Season, Dunk Contest Decision, and the Jazz Being the Hunted vs the Hunters This Season

Donovan Mitchell on His Season, Dunk Contest Decision, and the Jazz Being the Hunted vs the Hunters This Season

Basketball

Donovan Mitchell on His Season, Dunk Contest Decision, and the Jazz Being the Hunted vs the Hunters This Season

Editor’s note: Access to Donovan Mitchell for the following podcast was arranged through BODYARMOR.

Donovan Mitchell, star guard for the Utah Jazz, joined me for a fun Q & A to discuss the following:

  • Why he gives away his shoes to kids (:45).
  • How his deal with BODYARMOR Sports Drink came about (1:47).

  • His shoe deal with Adidas (4:19).
  • His thought process on not participating in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest (6:20).
  • How this season has been different for him and the Jazz being the “hunted” instead of the “hunters” (7:20).
  • Are the Golden State Warriors more vulnerable this year (9:00)?
  • How LeBron James’ move to the Los Angeles Lakers has affected the Western Conference (10:17).

 

, , , , , , , , Basketball, NBA

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home