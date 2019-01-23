DJ Franzen Claims Ezekiel Elliott Tried to Pick a Fight With Him in Las Vegas

DJ Franzen posted a video claiming Ezekiel Elliott tried to pick a fight with him (warning-NSFW language in video):

TMZ Sports is reporting that Elliott and Dak Prescott were at Drai’s After Hours at The Cromwell Hotel and Casino near where Franzen was. However, sources close to the parties are saying different things:

“One Franzen source tells us … Dak walked over to the DJ and attempted to smooth things over — but it was already too late … Franzen felt disrespected and decided to go off on social media. ”

“Our Zeke sources tell a different story … claiming Franzen came over in an aggressive manner and was talking trash about the Cowboys.

One source put it this way, “He was trying to provoke Zeke.”