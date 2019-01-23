Farmers Insurance Open Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: This Field is Loaded

The PGA Tour returns to Torrey Pines and the Farmers Insurance Open this week and along with it comes a slew of big names that include Tiger Woods, Justin Rose, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day (defending champ), Rickie Fowler, and Jordan Spieth.

Also playing this week are Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, Marc Leishman, Patrick Reed, and Hideki Matsuyama.

If you’ve been waiting for a good tournament to watch this season, this is the one for you. We’ll get an early look at how a lot of the guys above are playing on a couple of good tracks.

Odds via BetDSI Sportsbook

Jon Rahm +1000 Justin Rose +1100 Tiger Woods +1200 Rory McIlroy +1400 Jason Day +1500 Xander Schauffele +1600 Marc Leishman +1700 Tony Finau +1800 Rickie Fowler +2000 Jordan Spieth +2800

TV Schedule

Thursday 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM Golf Channel Friday 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM Golf Channel Saturday 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS Sunday 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS

Notable tee times

Torrey Pines South

10:30 AM – 1st tee – Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott

10:40 AM – 1st tee – Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau

Torrey Pines North

9:40 AM – 10th tee – Billy Horschel, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth

12:30 PM – 10th tee – Brandt Snedeker, Jason Day, Jon Rahm

10:30 AM – 1st tee – Hideki Matsuyama

10:30 AM – 10th tee – Marc Leishman

10:40 AM – 1st tee – Patrick Reed

My Pick

As much as I would love to take Tiger here considering his success at Torrey, I can’t because all we’ve seen from him is his Hero World Challenge performance and that wasn’t spectacular.

Instead, I’m rolling with Jon Rahm this week. Rahm has played in two events since winning the Hero World Challenge in December; the Tournament of Champions where he finished T8, and the Desert Classic where he finished sixth.

My only issue with Rahm right now is that he ranks 136th in strokes gained putting.