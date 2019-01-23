Farmers Insurance Open Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: This Field is Loaded

The PGA Tour returns to Torrey Pines and the Farmers Insurance Open this week and along with it comes a slew of big names that include Tiger Woods, Justin Rose, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day (defending champ), Rickie Fowler, and Jordan Spieth.
Also playing this week are Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, Marc Leishman, Patrick Reed, and Hideki Matsuyama.
If you’ve been waiting for a good tournament to watch this season, this is the one for you. We’ll get an early look at how a lot of the guys above are playing on a couple of good tracks.
Odds via BetDSI Sportsbook
|Jon Rahm
|+1000
|Justin Rose
|+1100
|Tiger Woods
|+1200
|Rory McIlroy
|+1400
|Jason Day
|+1500
|Xander Schauffele
|+1600
|Marc Leishman
|+1700
|Tony Finau
|+1800
|Rickie Fowler
|+2000
|Jordan Spieth
|+2800
TV Schedule
|Thursday
|3:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Friday
|3:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Saturday
|1:00 PM – 2:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|CBS
|Sunday
|1:00 PM – 2:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|CBS
Click here for the full list of tee times
Notable tee times
Torrey Pines South
10:30 AM – 1st tee – Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott
10:40 AM – 1st tee – Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau
Torrey Pines North
9:40 AM – 10th tee – Billy Horschel, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth
12:30 PM – 10th tee – Brandt Snedeker, Jason Day, Jon Rahm
10:30 AM – 1st tee – Hideki Matsuyama
10:30 AM – 10th tee – Marc Leishman
10:40 AM – 1st tee – Patrick Reed
My Pick
As much as I would love to take Tiger here considering his success at Torrey, I can’t because all we’ve seen from him is his Hero World Challenge performance and that wasn’t spectacular.
Instead, I’m rolling with Jon Rahm this week. Rahm has played in two events since winning the Hero World Challenge in December; the Tournament of Champions where he finished T8, and the Desert Classic where he finished sixth.
My only issue with Rahm right now is that he ranks 136th in strokes gained putting.
Comments