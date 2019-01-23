Here's One of Those Electric Julian Edelman-Sean McVay College Games

The Super Bowl is fast approaching and something you’ll hear more and more about is the history between Julian Edelman and Sean McVay. The current Patriots wide receiver and current Rams head coach squared off twice during their collegiate years. Edelman was a dual-threat quarterback for Kent State, McVay a wideout for Miami (Ohio).

Kent State won the first matchup, 16-14, in 2006. Edelman threw for 244 yards and a touchdown (and rushed for another 61 and a score) while McVay caught four passes for 47 yards.

A year later, Miami got its revenge, winning 20-13. Edelman threw for 260 yards and ran for 93, but was intercepted twice. McVay hauled in three passes for 37 yards.

Pretty astounding to see that fewer than 1,800 people have clicked on this video of a mid-2000s game between a teams that finished 3-9 and 6-7. Let’s get those numbers up.

Also, someone with media day credentials needs to test McVay’s incredible memory with plays from this contest. Let’s see how much knowledge he retained from some otherwise forgettable MAC-tion.