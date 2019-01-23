VIDEO: 'Shut Up and Dribble' Laura Ingraham Butchers Sports Segment

Laura Ingraham, the Fox News who host told LeBron James to “shut up and dribble,” added to her illustrious career of saying ridiculous things last night. She also did not stick to political punditry and fear-mongering. In a delightful bit of irony, her attempts to discuss sports turned into 23 seconds of painful television when guest Raymond Arroyo started talking about some guy named Bill Goodell.

It is Bill, right? Or is it Patrick?

Raymond Arroyo: "Asking Bill Goodell…"

Laura Ingraham: "Patrick Goodell"

Raymond Arroyo: "No No No"

Laura Ingraham: "Patrick Goodell"

Raymond Arroyo: "Bill Goodell, Isn't it? What's his name? Roger Goodell. We're both wrong." pic.twitter.com/kNAmtNmzBE — Contemptor (@TheContemptor) January 23, 2019

Ingraham’s admission that she doesn’t care for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is perhaps the most unifying thing she’s said in the last decade. So, there’s always a silver lining.