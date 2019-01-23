Roundup: Michigan Wins at the Buzzer; App in China Let's You Know if You're Standing Near Someone in Debt; & Early Super Bowl Money is on the Patriots

Alexis Ren, who went from Instagram-famous to TV … “Pine Plains woman one of four Americans killed in Syria bombing” … RIP comedian Kevin Barnett, who died suddenly in Mexico … “The physical and psychological toll of brutal commutes can be considerable” … so about this political video that went viral over the weekend … the twitter account that kick-started everything is a fake account based in Brazil, clearly trying to further divide America … “China reportedly made an app to show people if they’re standing near someone in debt — a new part of its intrusive ‘social credit’ policy” … well, this is a helluva paper: “Aspirational pursuit of mates in online dating markets” …

The Rams opened as favorites for the Super Bowl, but the money came in heavily on the Patriots. As of the taping of this podcast, 90% of the money was on the Patriots. Should you bet on the Rams? Where is there value to win the Super Bowl MVP? [Coming Up Winners]

Come on Devin Booker, you’ve got to be smarter than this. You’re an All-Star, maybe a Top 20 player. You can’t be willing to fight guys in the tunnel. [Arizona Republic]

The Yankees are going to need a new announcer at the YES Network. Al Leiter is leaving. [NY Post]

The Patriots underdog narrative is already tired. [SI.com]

Buffalo, a Top 20 team that had lost just once this year, fell at the buzzer to Northern Illinois. Hope you had the +8.5. [Buffalo News]

Welp, I was way wrong about the Patriots. Maybe there’s hope: Tom Brady will say he retires with a Super Bowl win? Initial reaction to the return of Boogie Cousins; there are a lot of teams that want Kyler Murray. [ITunes]

Sad story out of Illinois: Parents go into church. Two girls build a snow fort. The fort collapsed on the girls. One of them died. [AccuWeather]

Michigan struggled, but won it at the buzzer.

In a week, a Cardi B video amassed 23 million views. What a world.