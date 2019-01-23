NBA USA Today Sports

Video: Victor Oladipo Stretchered to Locker Room

Victor Oladipo

Video: Victor Oladipo Stretchered to Locker Room

NBA

Video: Victor Oladipo Stretchered to Locker Room

Victor Oladipo went down with a gruesome-looking injury and was then stretchered to the locker room:

Hoping for the best.

, NBA

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home