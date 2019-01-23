VIDEO: P.J. Tucker Completely Forgets How to Play Basketball

James Harden scored 61 points in the Houston Rockets’ win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, but the bigger story is P.J. Tucker abandoning all prior basketball knowledge in the final minute. Tasked with catching an inbound pass, Tucker opted instead to watch it bounce while treating the ball like some sort of magical orb that transports those close to a different dimension.

Crazy blunder from P.J. Tucker, Vonleh picks it up and scores pic.twitter.com/HgEW35pZC3 — Leigh Ellis (@LeighEllis) January 24, 2019

Incredible stuff. An all-time blooper and, perhaps, some viral marketing for the new Space Jam flick. The best trained actor couldn’t improve on Tucker’s performance if asked to play out a Monstars’ skill-stealing scenario.