Cleveland Browns Once Accidentally Broadcasted Porn Onto Walls In Facility

Only the Cleveland Browns.

In ESPN’s exposé about the team’s dysfunction under owner Jimmy Haslem, a funny anecdote popped up. The Browns marketing team, in an effort to engage with fans’ reactions to the team (which already seems like a bad idea), accidentally broadcast pornography onto the walls of the team’s facility. Here’s how it went down, according to ESPN.

Marketing executives wanted employees to see how fans were engaging with the Browns on social media, so they projected the Browns feed onto a giant wall at the facility. It was like broadcasting talk radio over the entire building, and one day in particular, it was worse than that. One of the marketing staffers entered a search for #dp — for Dawg Pound. The problem was, that hashtag carried a few different meanings, one of which triggered an array of porn to be broadcast onto a wall for the entire office to see for more than 20 minutes, until a tech employee killed the feed.

For 20 minutes, no one could figure out how to kill the feed of graphic pornographic images and videos. 20 minutes.

Was there no off button?

It’s unclear when, exactly, this happened. But the timeline seems to indicate it happened between 2014 and 2015, which is a comical representation of that era of the Browns trying to interact with the fans. It went terribly, terribly wrong.