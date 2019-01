Could we see Derek Carr vs. Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman in a UFC showdown? Well, if it was up to Carr…

😂it’s because I blocked them both for talking trash about our team. Those 2 clowns don’t know anything about this game. Would love to actually sit and break down film with these two on tv just to show their viewers how incompetent (lacking qualification) they are about our game. — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) January 23, 2019

@ufc @danawhite hey how do I challenge a couple of these clowns on tv to a fight? I think we should start a business together. Where pro athletes can challenge some of these people to an octagon fight until they give us an answer…. You don’t know me… stop lying. — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) January 23, 2019

Yes..say what you want but don’t question somebodies character as a man if you don’t know them. Our job as NFL athletes is to try and leave the game better for the next generations. So let’s start an octagon business to give some accountability to these kinds of people. 😉😂👊🏼 — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) January 23, 2019

And, of course, in quintessential Stephen A. Smith fashion, the ESPN superstar isn’t hiding:

Hey @derekcarrqb…..I heard you had a few things to say. Consider this a personal invitation. You are more than welcome to come on @FirstTake or sit down with me for a 1-on-1. I’m here, Bro! Nobody hiding. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 24, 2019

Here’s the question: why is he talking about getting ME in the octagon instead of a UFC fighter, @danawhite. What do I have to do with the sorry-ass season the @Raiders. All I did was observe. But I’ll deal with this on @FirstTake. Yo, @derekcarrqb: Wrong Brother! https://t.co/rcjDxYyGYL — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 24, 2019

Do I need to learn……or does @derekcarrqb and the @Raiders need to learn. Think about that? https://t.co/bNGJTD1yG0 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 24, 2019

Is Carr scared?

Haaaaaaa! Good one. You’d have a point if I were actually talking about either one of them. But I’ve had nothing to say…..until tomorrow on @FirstTake. And yes, @derekcarrqb is welcome to come on @FirstTake. But we all know he won’t. https://t.co/czKKeQDmUt — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 24, 2019

Not sure what the odds would be in this fight but boxing is a part of MMA, and Kellerman’s years of boxing expertise could maybe serve as bad news for one Derek Carr if this turns out to be a two-on-one meeting.

Who you got?