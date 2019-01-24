Golden State Warriors at Washington Wizards: Game Preview, How to Watch NBA Online, TV Channel, Live Stream

The Dubs road trip rolls into Washington DC On Thursday night. The defending champions are in the nation’s capital for an East-West matchup. Warriors are looking for their ninth-straight victory tonight against the Wizards. Tune in at 8pm ET and stream live online.

Warriors at Wizards 8PM ET

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

TV Channel: TNT, NBC Sports Bay Area

This will be the second and final regular season matchup between the two teams, and the third contest in a five-game road trip for Golden State. Last time these two teams met, Steph Curry had 18 straight points for the Warriors.

Boogie Cousins has had two outstanding games since he’s back in the lineup. The champs look scary good as they continue to rack up wins in the last few weeks. With Boogie back, the Warriors are completely healthy right now, which means they’re in the perfect position to stretch their win streak and go into the All-Star break comfortably at the top of the West.

The Washington Wizards sit at 20-26 on the season and must finish the season without five-time all-star point guard John Wall while he recovers from left ankle surgery. Though missing three key players, Washington has come on strong as of late; the Wizards have won two in a row and are 7-3 in their last 10 games. Golden State will have to keep their eye on Bradley Beal, who is averaging almost 25 points on over seven 3-point shot attempts per game. The Wizards are 7-3 in their last 10 games thanks to Beal ’s scoring surge. Both teams have built a lot of momentum coming into this one, which should make for a fun game to watch.

How to Watch More NBA with fuboTV

You can watch every marquee NBA game with fuboTV, including nationally televised games on TNT and NBA TV as well as nearly every regional network, such as NBC Sports Washington for Wizards games and NBC Sports Bay Area for Warriors games.

Sign up today for a free trial so you don’t miss any key games – no contracts required. You’ll also get access to the NFL, College Basketball, MLB, and much more. fuboTV is available on all of your devices, including web, iPhone, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.