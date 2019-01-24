Jim Nantz Says Phil Mickelson Will Finally Win the U.S. Open this Year at Pebble Beach

Phil Mickelson has won every major championship except for the U.S. Open. The now 48-year-old has finished second or tied for second a total of six times in his career. At his age, it seems like a daunting task for him to complete the career grand slam with so much young talent on the PGA Tour, but this year may be different.

According to Jim Nantz, Mickelson, who nearly won at the Desert Classic last week where he tied his career low round of 60, is going to finally complete the career grand slam this year at Pebble Beach, where he’s won four times.

Mick’s last win at Pebble came in 2012, but just last year he finished tied for second and in 2016 he finished alone in second. He likes the course, he plays well on the course, and the Sunday of the U.S. Open will be his 49th birthday.

It would be great to see Phil finally get the monkey off of his back and complete the career grand slam.

