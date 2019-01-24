P.K. Subban: Pierre-Edouard Bit My Finger

Nashville’s P.K. Subban and Vegas’ Pierre-Edouard Bellemare tried to resolve their differences through violence last night and ended up creating the long-awaited sequel to Charlie Bit My Finger.

Biting! It’s been too long since we had some good sports chomping. Luis Suarez has been suspiciously well-behaved lately. Probably just, uh, biding his time until the next taste.

Subban was understandably frustrated by the non-consensual nibbling, which Bellemare didn’t spend too much energy refuting.

“All I tried to do was grab him,” Subban said. “I grabbed him by the head to pull him up and he bit me, so that’s it. I don’t know what to say.” Bellemare insisted Subban put his hand near his mouth and removed his mouth guard. “He tried to pull me up, so obviously he’s feeling teeth and he’s acting on it,” Bellemare said. “I don’t know what to tell you, really.” When asked about Subban’s claims that he bit a finger, Bellemare said: “I mean, if you put your hand all the way in the mouth … and you pull up, you’re going to feel the teeth.”

Excellent non-denial denial.