Patrick Mahomes Shows Off Golf Swing, What Can't He Do?

Patrick Mahomes may not be playing in the Super Bowl in a couple of weeks, but he’s still probably going to be the league MVP. The 23-year-old lit it up this past season with over 5,000 passing yards, 50 touchdowns, and only 12 interceptions.

It seems as though there’s nothing he can’t do, and after seeing his golf swing at Top Golf, I’ve got to agree with that.

This guy is a freaking athlete.

It seems like it’s time for Mahomes to get invited to play in some pro-am events with the Chiefs’ season over now.