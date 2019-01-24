Reggie Jackson Interrupts Blake Griffin Interview at Worst Possible Time

The Detroit Pistons nearly fumbled away a late lead Wednesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, but held on to win 98-94. Lack of focus and execution down the stretch has been a common problem for Detroit this season. Currently 1.5 games out of the final playoff position, the Pistons will have to improve in that area if they are to play meaningful spring basketball.

Blake Griffin, who scored 37 last night, was lamenting this very issue to Fox Sports Detroit’s Mickey York when teammate Reggie Jackson popped into the picture to hammer Griffin’s point home visually.

Incredibly bad timing. Or incredibly great timing. Depends on how you look at it. One can practically see the last ounce of patience leaving Griffin’s body but — credit where it’s due — he handles it in stride.