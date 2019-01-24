Roundup: James Harden En Fuego, More Layoffs in Digital Media, Nurse Arrested After Woman in Coma Gave Birth,

Irina Shayk … LA to charge drivers by the mile? … 36-year-old male nurse arrested after woman in coma gave birth at healthcare facility … Layoffs to hit Yahoo and AOL … And Buzzfeed to lay off 15% of staff … Wisconsin man accuses wife of damaging his action figures, proceeds to cause $5k damage elsewhere in their house with an axe … Marijuana decriminalized in St. Louis … Smithsonian losing $1 million a week in government shutdown … Russell Westbrook’s new line of Jordan’s … Jay-Z angling to make Zion Williamson a Roc Nation client … 76ers owner Michael Rubin and rapper Meek Mill are launching a criminal justice reform group … New most expensive home ever sold in America: $238 million penthouse overlooking Central Park.

What went wrong at the Draft Kings sports betting championships [Roto Grinders]

Extensive story on the 25-year-old who pretended to be a teenager and dominated high school hoops [SI.com]

The only two reporters for New Gawker already quit [Daily Beast]

“FBI: Troll impersonated Parkland shooter to harass victims’ families and friends” [Gizmodo]

Random shoutout: Jason Barrett’s job board is always a good resource for people looking to break into the sports talk radio industry [Sports Radio PD]

Are smartphones the new cigarettes? [GQ]

Transgender Republican Jennifer Pritzker: “I ask Republicans to prioritize policies that improve our country for all Americans. When the GOP asks me to deliver six- or seven-figure contributions for the 2020 elections, my first response will be: Why should I contribute to my own destruction?” [Chicago Tribune]

James Harden dropped 61 on the Knicks

Best of George Carlin

Kyle’s Mom X Beat Saber