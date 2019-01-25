New England Patriots Obviously Not Wearing an Aaron Hernandez Patch On Super Bowl Jerseys

There Super Bowl is nine days away, so there’s plenty of time for a craziest subplot to emerge. Whatever it is, though, won’t be as unbelievable as the New England Patriots honoring the late Aaron Hernandez with a specialty patch. The obviously fake news, tweeted by @BleacherRaport, an account posing as Bleacher Report, has garnered a few thousand retweets and will surely fool a few more people uninterested in reading every single letter.

The Patriots will wear "AH81" patches during SBLIII to honor the late Aaron Hernandez, per @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/TNVyzkiceY — Bleacher Report (@BIeacherRaport) January 25, 2019

Thank you to everyone out there who didn’t RT this onto my feed. You’re the real heroes.

And that’s enough internet for the week. Stay safe out there.