Roundup: Inching Closer to Doomsday; Colin Powell's Flat Tire; Pile on Roger Goodell

How Jared Kushner got his security clearance …  The Rams’ throwbacks are cool but teams wearing white have won 12 of the last 14 Super Bowls … Nathan Phillips has a decades-old criminal record …. Roger Stone arrested, charged with a whole bunch of crime … Let them eat cake! … The Browns dysfunction is somehow still surprising … When you’re the ex-CEO of Theranos and you really don’t know …. Would watch John Goodman read the phonebook … The 53 greatest Super Bowl moments … This is the correct Fyre Festival docs take … New Orleans needs to get over itThe Doomsday Clock is correct twice a day … We are all Blue Sweater Guy … Think about Artie Lange’s nose a lotSituation in Venezuela getting tense …. John Entz leaving Fox SportsNFL concussions down … Benjamin Watson has a message for Roger Goodell … Serenity is not alright, alright, alrightWhat is and isn’t a bad beat … Bella Hadid

The 25 year-old who posed as a high schooler to play basketball certainly has reasons. [Sports Illustrated]

Colin Powell got a flat tire. What happened next may restore your faith — sorry — was actually quite nice. [Sac Bee]

Love the art, hate the artist. Now what? [Wall Street Journal]

Had to restrain myself from blogging about this kid. Skeptical he knows about the Ideal Gas Law. [Yahoo Sports]

RIP Grimace. Gone too soon.

Trying this out today.

