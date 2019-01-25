PM Roundup: Sara Jean Underwood; Adam Vinatieri Will Be Back; Potential Deadline Deals For Mike Conely And Marc Gasol

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which has not yet been arrested as part of the Mueller probe.

Sara just because: Sara Jean Underwood is the headline girl today because…well, a friend requested her and I kind of owed him one.

Vinatieri will return in 2019: Adam Vinatieri will return to the Indianapolis Colts in 2019. The 46-year-old kicker will be playing in his 24th NFL season.

Potential trades for Conley, Gasol: A look at potential NBA trade deadline deals for Mike Conley and Marc Gasol.

Tweet of the Day:

I take back every bad thing I’ve ever said about this website. https://t.co/83ye8Xpbvx — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) January 25, 2019

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

How Affected Will Sports Media Be By Super Bowl Air Travel Amidst Government Shutdown?

Antonio Brown Photoshops Himself in a 49ers Uniform Getting a Hug from Jerry Rice

Bracketology: Arizona Gets Crushed, Pac-12 Could Be a One-Bid League

Adventures in Crashing a Super Bowl without a Ticket

Around the Sports Internet:

The Padres are officially bringing back the brown

Clemson’s Hunter Renfrow could be the NFL’s next surprising receiver

Tracking Tiger Woods at the Farmers Insurance Open

Where does Jared Goff rank among the NFL’s young quarterbacks?

Song of the Day: